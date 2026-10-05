With Out, With In Opening Reception
With Out, With In Opening Reception
This is the opening reception for Turner Carroll Gallery's exciting upcoming exhibition With Out, With In featuring new works by local artists Marietta Patricia Leis and Sharon Brush. The artists will be present from 4PM-6PM
Turner Carroll Gallery
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Marietta Patricia Leis + Sharon Brush
info@turnercarrollgallery.com
Turner Carroll Gallery
725 Canyon RoadSanta Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-986-9800
brian@turnercarrollgallery.com