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With Out, With In Opening Reception

With Out, With In Opening Reception

This is the opening reception for Turner Carroll Gallery's exciting upcoming exhibition With Out, With In featuring new works by local artists Marietta Patricia Leis and Sharon Brush. The artists will be present from 4PM-6PM

Turner Carroll Gallery
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

Marietta Patricia Leis + Sharon Brush
info@turnercarrollgallery.com
https://www.turnercarrollgallery.com/
Turner Carroll Gallery
725 Canyon Road
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-986-9800
brian@turnercarrollgallery.com
https://turnercarrollgallery.com/