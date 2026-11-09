The New Mexico Bach Society chamber orchestra will be joined by eight vocalists and conducted by NMPAS Music Director Franz Vote to present music by J.S. Bach, Marc-Antoine Charpentier, and other carols of the season. Head over to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Fe for an unforgettable evening.

Families are invited to attend and take a photo against the Holidays backdrop in the lobby, designed by Santa Fe artist Alex Hanna.

The program includes:

Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Messe de minuit pour Noël (Midnight Mass for Christmas)

J.S. Bach, Nun kommt der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61 (The Savior of the Heathen Cometh)

Other seasonal selections by Holst, Palestrina, Scarlatti, Vaughan Williams and more

Tickets range in price from $20 to $60 and are available for purchase online at nmpas.org/tickets, by calling Hold My Ticket at 877-466-3404, or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Go to https://nmpas.org/ for event updates and follow us on social media!