What is the O'ga P'ogeh Land Tax?

On Sunday, June 28, come learn about the O'ga P'ogeh Land Tax, a grassroots project and opportunity for all settlers and non-Native people in O’ga P’ogeh/Santa Fe to contribute wealth to local Indigenous communities and organizations. O’ga P’ogeh, or White Shell Water Place, is the original name of Santa Fe given by Tewa-speaking people here. This is a cross-class project that allows people to contribute financially on a sliding scale basis. Through the ongoing redistribution of resources, the OPLT seeks to recognize and respect the sovereignty of Northern NM Native peoples. The presentation will describe the purpose of OPLT, explain how contributions work, and share ways to get more involved. It takes place 12:00 to 1:30pm, at the Unitarian Universalist congregation of Santa Fe, 107 W. Barcelona. For more information, contact oplandtax@gmail.com