VISTA GRANDE PUBLIC LIBRARY CELEBRATES 25 YEARS, AUG. 21 & 22

It took many years of hard work by many volunteers to create a library in Eldorado that would serve rural Santa Fe County, but they did it. Through their generous donations of time and money, Vista Grande Public Library (VGPL) was able to open its doors 25 years ago. Now, two expansions later, it’s time to have a big birthday party, and you’re invited! All events are free and open to the public.

Location: Vista Grande Public Library, 14 Avenida Torreon, in Eldorado

Dates:

• Friday, Aug. 21, 6:30 – 8 pm, “Right Place, Right Time,” a photography presentation by John H. Stewart.

• Saturday, Aug. 22, 1 – 4 pm, “The Birthday Bash,” featuring live music by The Flashback Prophets, refreshments, kids’ activities, art sales, free books, and more!

Friday, Aug. 21, 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Libraries introduce you to the world, much like the photography of John H. Stewart. Stewart will present on his global travels and photography techniques, demonstrating how he captures the spirit of the places he visits. His framed photographs also are on display in the library gallery for you to view after the presentation. Framed and matted photos will be for sale as well. Light refreshments will be served; seating is limited to 40 at this free, non-ticketed event.

Saturday, Aug. 22, 1 – 4 pm

You won’t want to miss The Birthday Bash! Please be our guest for an afternoon of celebration with these festivities:

• The Flashback Prophets band is playing outside. Grab a chair and sing along or dance!

• Hello Sweet Cream is selling yummy cups and bars.

• Kids’ games and crafts in the library.

• Gallery-quality art for sale at unbelievably low prices: discover jewelry by artist Janice St. Marie; ceramics by John Segell; original framed and matted photography by John H. Stewart; and others.

• Free books. What’s not to love?

• Light refreshments will be served in the Meeting Room

• The Photo Gallery. Historic photos of the library’s evolution.

We look forward to thanking you for decades of support for VGPL, your local, independent library. Each year, the library adds more resources for the community--from books and magazines to technology to programming. Stop by and wish VGPL a Happy Birthday, and many more!

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