Trivia Nights, Eldorado Taphouse

Get your game on, people! Trivia Nights hosted by Vista Grande Public Library (VGPL) are the fourth Mondays of each month, 7-9 pm, at the Eldorado Taphouse, located at 7 Caliente Road, in the La Tienda Plaza in Eldorado. Entry is $10/person. Bring yourself or a team for a night of challenging questions and camaraderie. All proceeds benefit VGPL, an independent an independent 501(c)(3) library serving Southeastern Santa Fe County and beyond.