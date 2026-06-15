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Trivia Nights, Eldorado Taphouse

Trivia Nights, Eldorado Taphouse

Get your game on, people! Trivia Nights hosted by Vista Grande Public Library (VGPL) are the fourth Mondays of each month, 7-9 pm, at the Eldorado Taphouse, located at 7 Caliente Road, in the La Tienda Plaza in Eldorado. Entry is $10/person. Bring yourself or a team for a night of challenging questions and camaraderie. All proceeds benefit VGPL, an independent an independent 501(c)(3) library serving Southeastern Santa Fe County and beyond.

Santa Fe Brewing CO, Eldorado Taphouse
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Monday through Aug 24, 2026.

Event Supported By

Vista Grande Public Library
505 466 7323
president@vglibrary.org
www.vglibrary.org
Santa Fe Brewing CO, Eldorado Taphouse
7 Caliente Road
santa fe, New Mexico 87508
(505) 466-6938