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Trivia Nights!

Trivia Nights!

Get your game on, people! Trivia Nights, hosted by Vista Grande Public Library (VGPL), are the second Friday of each month from 4-6 pm at Nuckolls Brewing Co., located in the historic train depot in Lamy, NM. Entry is $10/person at door. Bring yourself or a team for a night of challenging questions and camaraderie. All proceeds benefit VGPL, an independent 501(c)(3) library serving Southeastern Santa Fe County and beyond.

Nuckolls Brewing Lamy Railyard
$10/person
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every month on Friday through Aug 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

Vista Grande Public Library
505 466 7323
president@vglibrary.org
www.vglibrary.org
Nuckolls Brewing Lamy Railyard
152 Old Lamy Trail
Lamy, New Mexico 87540
contactlamy@nuckollsbrewing.com
HTTP://nuckollsbrewing.com