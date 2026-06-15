Get your game on, people! Trivia Nights, hosted by Vista Grande Public Library (VGPL), are the second Friday of each month from 4-6 pm at Nuckolls Brewing Co., located in the historic train depot in Lamy, NM. Entry is $10/person at door. Bring yourself or a team for a night of challenging questions and camaraderie. All proceeds benefit VGPL, an independent 501(c)(3) library serving Southeastern Santa Fe County and beyond.