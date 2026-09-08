The Writing Generation Series: Reading with Jeremy Mata Kinter

Santa Fe Community College’s Library and Creative Writing program present the free online Fall 2026 Writing Generation (Wri-Gen) Series beginning Sept. 23 led by esteemed writers. Each writer will present a reading, followed the next week by a creative (generative writing) session. Participants may register for the readings only or for both the readings and the generative writing sessions. The creative sessions will offer an opportunity to explore ideas together through guided activities led by the presenting writers. No writing experience is necessary.

Register just once for the entire semester at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WriGenFall2026. The sessions begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and will feature writers Jeremy Mata Kinter (Sept. 23 reading; Sept. 30 creative session), Rebecca Reuter Puerto (Oct. 21 reading; Oct. 28 creative session), and Deborah Jackson Taffa (Nov. 11 reading; Nov. 18 creative session).

Participants will have an opportunity to share their work during the final Zoom session on Dec. 2. Registrants will receive a Zoom link via email the morning of each event.

Jeremy Mata Kinter

6 p.m. Sept. 23 reading

6 p.m. Sept. 30 creative session

Bio: Jeremy Mata Kinter is a dimestore cowboy, regional Southwestern screenwriter, and author based out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Originally born in Silver City, he grew up on a ranch in Mimbres. His creative nonfiction piece “Shitkicker” has been published in The Blue Mesa Review as well as his essay “The Acute Nature of Chapsticks, Pens, and Lighters in Half and One.” He also published his short story “Fox Teeth and the Plum” (A 20th Century Chicano Parody of The Devil and Daniel Webster) in El Portal. His screenplay “Blockhead” has been purchased by District Studios. He graduated with an English Literature and Southwestern History Degree from Western New Mexico University. He has edited and written for several New Mexican publications including pyragraph.com.