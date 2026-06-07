THE TEMPEST
THE TEMPEST
The Tempest
"O brave new world, that has such people in it!"
Shakespeare's magical story of revenge and forgiveness, confinement and freedom. Featuring original music and physical storytelling.
New Mexico Actors Lab • 1213 Parkway Dr
Our 2026 ticket policy is Pay What You Will!
Our suggested ticket price is $35. Pay less if you need – pay more if you can.
July 10, 11, 18, 24 • 7:30pm
July 11, 12, 19, 25 • 2:00pm
New Mexico Actors Lab
$5-$100
Every 2 weeks through Jul 25, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Incite Shakespeare Company Santa Fe
info@iscsantafe.org
New Mexico Actors Lab
1213-B Parkway DrSanta Fe, New Mexico 87507