The Tempest

"O brave new world, that has such people in it!"

Shakespeare's magical story of revenge and forgiveness, confinement and freedom. Featuring original music and physical storytelling.

New Mexico Actors Lab • 1213 Parkway Dr

Our 2026 ticket policy is Pay What You Will!

Our suggested ticket price is $35. Pay less if you need – pay more if you can.

July 10, 11, 18, 24 • 7:30pm

July 11, 12, 19, 25 • 2:00pm