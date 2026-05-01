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The Sign of Four - Heather Roan Robbins

The Sign of Four - Heather Roan Robbins

The Sign of Four-

This summer 4 major outer planets will be at 4° of fire and air signs; Jupiter at 4° Leo, Uranus 4° Gemini, Neptune 4° Aries and Pluto at 4° Aquarius. They launch the first of five Uranus-Pluto trines between July 2026 through May 2028, an unsettling, era-changing shift that we can work with, but we can't ignore. We'll take a look at these transits and their echoes through history, their comparison to the chart of the USA, and brainstorm how we can work with those transits in our culture and personal life.

Bio- Heather Roan Robbins M.Th. is an intuitive, practical, choice-oriented astrologer, palmist, and spiritual counselor with many decades’ experience. She’s author of the Starcodes Book the Starcodes AstroOracle Deck, the weekly Starcodes forecast in the Pasatiempo. Heather organizes the Shining Mountains Grove for the Order of Bards, Ovates, and Druids and has an on-line global practice now based in Montana. www.roanrobbins.com

The Ark
35.00
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
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Event Supported By

The Ark
https://www.arkbooks.com/pages/events

Artist Group Info

Heather Roan Robbins
The Ark
133 Romero St
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
https://www.arkbooks.com/pages/events