The Sights and Sounds of Route 66

Get ready to step back in time to classic America of the 1940s-1970s next month with the New Mexico Performing Arts Society’s Sights and Sounds of Route 66: A Centennial Celebration performance, held at a mystery location in Albuquerque!

On Oct. 10, society musicians, in partnership with Visit Albuquerque, will present a cocktail hour program of selections from the Great American Songbook in a setting that will transport you to the “Age of Optimism.”

The program will include a compilation of classics hits made famous by some of the greatest jazz and pop musicians of the time: Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Harold Arlen, George and Ira Gershwin, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Johnny Mercer, Cole Porter, Frank Sinatra, Billy Strayhorn, and more.

Featured artists and repertoire include Vote (conductor), Kat Bowman (piano), and:

Jennifer Kuchar (soprano) — Moon River, Quiet Night of Stars, Round Midnight, Lush Life, How High the Moon, Blue Skies

Melody Gallagher (soprano) — La Vie en Rose, What is This Thing Called Love, Stormy Weather, Fly Me to the Moon

Darci Balkcom (alto) — Goodnight My Someone, Paper Moon, Autumn Leaves, L.O.V.E., Aren’t You Glad You’re You

Greg Gallagher (tenor) — I’ve Got You Under My Skin, It’s a Grand Night for Singing, O What a Beautiful Morning, Over the Rainbow

Marshal Hollingsworth (bass) — I Left My Heart in San Francisco, Stardust, Embraceable You, Just Friends

Tickets range in price from $20 to $45 and are available for purchase online at nmpas.org/tickets, by calling Hold My Ticket at 877-466-3404 or at the door. The mystery location will be posted online and on our social media before the concert for those who decide to attend closer to the date. Check out nmpas.org for event updates, or follow us on social media.