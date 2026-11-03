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Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights

Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights

Experience Grand Kyiv Ballet’s Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 7:00 PM MST. Tchaikovsky’s music, ballet and illuminated costumes bring a new visual dimension to this classic story.

The performance takes place at 211 West San Francisco Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Running time is 2 hours 20 minutes in total, including a 20-minute intermission, with an estimated finish at 9:20 PM MST.

This is a ticketed event. Use the official Lensic booking page for current ticket prices, fees, available seating and admission guidance. Consult the venue’s visitor information for directions and current event details before attending.

Lensic Performing Arts Center
$59–$120
07:00 PM - 09:20 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artistic Space Productions
+1 425-588-5154
artisticspaceproductions@gmail.com
https://artisticspaceproductions.us/

Artist Group Info

Grand Kyiv Ballet
https://grandkyivballet.com.ua/
Lensic Performing Arts Center
211 W. San Francisco Street Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
5054708554
info@lensic.org
https://lensic.org/events/drum-tao/