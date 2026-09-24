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STEM Pathways for All 2026 Conference

STEM Pathways for All 2026 Conference

Students in grades 5-8 are invited to the 11th Annual STEM Pathways for All Conference on Saturday, October 17, from 9:00am to 4:00pm at Santa Fe Community College.

Presented by STEM Santa Fe, the day includes hands-on STEM workshops led by local scientists, engineers, and educators, a STEAM Fair with interactive exhibits, and a keynote talk by Dr. Diane Oyen, AI Foundations team lead at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Workshops explore topics like robotics, electricity and circuits, plant biology, and optics.

Free to families, with an optional registration fee of $40 to help cover a portion of the cost. Registration is required and closes October 4.

Santa Fe Community College
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

STEM Santa Fe
(505) 570-5402
registration@stemsantafe.org
www.stemsantafe.org
Santa Fe Community College
6401 Richards Ave.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
505-428-1406