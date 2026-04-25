Songs of Experience: A Lamrim Teaching by His Eminence Khensur Rinpoche Jetsun Lobsang Delek

We are honored to announce that His Eminence Khensur Rinpoche Jetsun Lobsang Delek, the 74th Abbot of Sera Jey Monastic University, will visit The Buddhist Center this July.

Born in Eastern Tibet in 1939, Khensur Rinpoche is one of the few remaining Tibetan masters trained in Tibet before escaping to India. A renowned scholar and practitioner, he earned the highest Lharampa Geshe degree and later served as Abbot of both Gyume Tantric College and Sera Jey Monastery.

In this teaching, Rinpoche will illuminate the practical meaning of Lama Tsongkhapa’s Songs of Experience for modern practitioners. We warmly invite you to take part in this rare opportunity to receive teachings from an extraordinary master.

