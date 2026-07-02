Slow Food Santa Fe 2026 Farm Tour

Join us August 27th for Slow Food Santa Fe's Annual Farm Tour with Camino de Paz School and Farm in Santa Cruz, near Española.

If you shop at the Santa Fe Farmers' Market you likely are familiar with Camino de Paz and have enjoyed their delicious yogurts, cheeses and baked goods.

On the tour, we’ll see cows and (lots of) goats, and visit pastures, greenhouses, and a dairy milking parlor as well as a creamery and bakery. We’ll also learn about how the farms' co-founders Patricia Pantano and Greg Nussbaum have integrated hands-on agricultural experiences with academics in its Montessori school for middle and high school students.

Our 3-hour visit will begin at 9:30am and include tastings of Camino de Paz products, some of which will be available for you to purchase to take home. Further details and directions will be sent to those registered prior to the event.

Don’t miss this opportunity to visit this amazing farm and education center just a half-hour north of Santa Fe. Sign up and put this on your calendar today!