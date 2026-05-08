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Shinyribs

Shinyribs

Shinyribs brings a wild Texas party of blues, soul, funk, country, and roots rock led by the unstoppable Kevin Russell. Expect big horns, bigger energy, and a full-on dance floor situation. Tumbleroot Table will be serving up a special themed menu for the night featuring ribs, of course, plus a custom cocktail lineup built for the occasion.

Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tumbleroot Presents
marketing@tumblerootbrewing.com
https://www.tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com/

Artist Group Info

Shinyribs
https://www.shinyribs.com/
Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
2791 Agua Fria St
Santa Fe, New Mexico
505-393-5135
https://tumblerootbreweryanddistillary.com