Shinyribs
Shinyribs
Shinyribs brings a wild Texas party of blues, soul, funk, country, and roots rock led by the unstoppable Kevin Russell. Expect big horns, bigger energy, and a full-on dance floor situation. Tumbleroot Table will be serving up a special themed menu for the night featuring ribs, of course, plus a custom cocktail lineup built for the occasion.
Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Tumbleroot Presents
marketing@tumblerootbrewing.com
Artist Group Info
Shinyribs
Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
2791 Agua Fria StSanta Fe, New Mexico
505-393-5135