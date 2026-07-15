SFCO Free Brass Concert - Fanfare & Glory

Join us for an afternoon of brilliant brass, featuring Strauss's majestic Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare and Parry's triumphant I Was Glad—four centuries of splendor, from Gabrieli's Renaissance grandeur to the playful spectacle of DiLorenzo's A Little Russian Circus.

Jan McDonald Conducting

Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare, Richard Strauss

Adoration, Florence Price, arr. David J. Miller

Semper Gratus, Kevin McKee

A Little Russian Circus, Anthony DiLorenzo

Canzon Quarti Toni a 15, Giovanni Gabrieli, arr. Robert King

Vichnaya Pamyat, Hildur Gudnadottir, arr. David J. Miller

I Was Glad, Hubert Parry, arr. Andrew Wainwright

The concert is free of charge and tickets are not required. Parking available at the venue.

The orchestra provides the opportunity for exceptional New Mexican musicians to perform free concerts for a broad range of Santa Fe and northern New Mexico audiences, promotes the composition and performance of works by New Mexico composers, and supports the musical and cultural life of Santa Fe