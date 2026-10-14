SFCC Blood Drive

SFCC’s Student Nurses Association will be sponsoring the Vitalant Blood Drive from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Vitalant’s Bloodmobile will be available in the parking lot of the William C. Witter Fitness Education Center.

Scan the QR code or call 1-877-258-4825 to make an appointment.