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The KSFR Fall Fund Drive is October 12 - 18. Please help us out by hitting the Donate Now! button at the top of this page. Thank you.

SFCC Blood Drive

SFCC Blood Drive

SFCC’s Student Nurses Association will be sponsoring the Vitalant Blood Drive from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Vitalant’s Bloodmobile will be available in the parking lot of the William C. Witter Fitness Education Center.

Scan the QR code or call 1-877-258-4825 to make an appointment.

Santa Fe Community College
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Student Nurses Association
505-428-1000
info@sfcc.edu

Artist Group Info

Keri Ataumbi
Santa Fe Community College
6401 Richards Ave.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
505-428-1406