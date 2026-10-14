SFCC Blood Drive
SFCC Blood Drive
SFCC’s Student Nurses Association will be sponsoring the Vitalant Blood Drive from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
Vitalant’s Bloodmobile will be available in the parking lot of the William C. Witter Fitness Education Center.
Scan the QR code or call 1-877-258-4825 to make an appointment.
Santa Fe Community College
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Student Nurses Association
505-428-1000
info@sfcc.edu
Artist Group Info
Keri Ataumbi
Santa Fe Community College
6401 Richards Ave.Santa Fe, New Mexico
505-428-1406