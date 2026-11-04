SFCC and IAIA Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

SFCC Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 12 Main Hallway and Campus Center 6401 Richards Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87508

The SFCC Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair will feature jewelry, metal art, tinwork, holiday ornaments, hand-carved birds and angels, beadwork, baskets, leatherwork, quilts, handmade vintage stockings, wreaths, straw applique, photography, greeting cards, scarves, ponchos, wooden bowls, ceramic dishware and mugs, fiber art, wooden cutting boards, small canvas paintings, aroma products and much more. Ceci’s African Kitchen food truck will have food for sale. For information contact 505-428-1402 or email chad.gasper@sfcc.edu.

More than 100 artists showcased at SFCC, 6401 Richards Avenue, and IAIA, 83 Avan Nu Po Road.

Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) and the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) will simultaneously showcase more than 100 of the finest artists and craftspeople from across New Mexico at SFCC’s Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair and at the IAIA Holiday Art Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 12. SFCC’s Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair will be in the Main Hallway and Campus Center at 6401 Richards Ave. IAIA’s Holiday Art Market will be in the Performing Arts and Fitness Center and the Library and Technology Center at 83 Avan Nu Po Road. Admission and parking are free at both events. Shoppers can easily visit both campuses, which are only a six-minute drive or an 11-minute bike ride apart.

IAIA Holiday Art Market

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 12 Performing Arts and Fitness Center, Library and Technology Center 83 Avan Nu Po Road, Santa Fe, NM, 87508

The annual market celebrates Indigenous creativity and showcases original artwork by IAIA students, alum, faculty, staff, and artists from the IAIA community. Artists representing more than 50 Indigenous nations and groups will be participating. Art available for purchase will include handcrafted beadwork, pottery, glasswork, bronze, wood carvings, jewelry, prints, paintings, textiles, ribbon shirts and skirts, quilts, stickers, and more. Concessions will be available, offering breakfast, lunch, and snacks. For more information, please contact holidayartmarket@iaia.edu.

Since its founding in 1962, the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA)—the University for Indigenous Creative Excellence—has empowered creativity, leadership, and innovation in Indigenous arts, scholarship, and cultures. IAIA is the only higher education institution dedicated to contemporary Native American and Alaska Native arts. Chartered by Congress and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), IAIA serves approximately 500 Native and non-Native students representing nearly 100 federally recognized Tribes.

