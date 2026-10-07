Seeds for Liberation-Documentary

"Seeds for Liberation" explores Palestinian resistance through emotional and impactful interviews with historians, activists, legal scholars, and experts. The documentary demonstrates how social media has exposed daily life in Gaza and the West Bank, challenging dominant Western narratives and bringing the Free Palestine movement into global consciousness. The film spans decades of solidarity and shows how the fight for collective liberation is interconnected. Seeds for Liberation is a call to action, encouraging audiences to mobilize and join the fight for humanity. The director, Matthew Soloman will be available after the film for discussion via Zoom.