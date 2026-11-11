Santa Fe Women's Ensemble Winter Concert - Transcendence: Where Heaven and Nature Sing

The Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble Presents

“Transcendence: Where Heaven and Nature Sing”

December 13 and 19, 2026

Beginning their 46th season, this winter the Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble invites audiences on a radiant musical journey spanning more than four centuries—from the 16th century to 2023—offering an afternoon filled with beauty, reflection and celebration.

Joining the Ensemble are violinists Flaviano Prosperini and Ari Le, who bring warmth and lyricism to Edward Elgar’s poignant setting of “The Snow.” Canadian composer Edward Henderson joins forces with poet Luci Shaw in “Star Song,” where shimmering piano lines sparkle beneath the luminous sound of women’s voices. Together, these works evoke the wonder of winter, the beauty of the natural world and the quiet sense of transcendence at the heart of the season.

Familiar Christmas favorites add warmth and joy to the program, including beloved carols arranged by John Rutter, Gladys Pitcher and Dan Forrest. Nurit Hirsch’s Hebrew song “Bashana Haba’ ah” offers a hopeful wish for a return to simple pleasures and a brighter new year. The festivities culminate in a spirited Celtic-inspired rendition of “Joy to the World” for women’s voices and four-hand piano. Collaborative pianist Bill Epstein will be joined by Deborah Wagner, bringing the program to a joyful and exuberant close.

Concerts are at First Presbyterian Church on Sunday December 13 at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday December 19 at 3:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 in advance at www.sfwe.org, $35 at the door if available. Tickets for students and teachers, military and veterans are $12.

