Santa Fe Literary Review Annual Reading and Reception
Santa Fe Literary Review Annual Reading and Reception
Join editorial staff and contributors to celebrate the release of the 2026 issue of the Santa Fe Literary Review. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome at this fun and inspiring community event.
To learn more about the Santa Fe Literary Review, visit our website: https://www.sfcc.edu/santa-fe-literary-review/
Santa Fe Community College
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Santa Fe Literary Review
(505) 428-1903
Artist Group Info
Keri Ataumbi
Santa Fe Community College
6401 Richards Ave.Santa Fe, New Mexico
505-428-1406