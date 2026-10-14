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Santa Fe Literary Review Annual Reading and Reception

Santa Fe Literary Review Annual Reading and Reception

Join editorial staff and contributors to celebrate the release of the 2026 issue of the Santa Fe Literary Review. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome at this fun and inspiring community event.

To learn more about the Santa Fe Literary Review, visit our website: https://www.sfcc.edu/santa-fe-literary-review/

Santa Fe Community College
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Santa Fe Literary Review
(505) 428-1903

Artist Group Info

Keri Ataumbi
Santa Fe Community College
6401 Richards Ave.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
505-428-1406