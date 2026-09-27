Santa Fe Community Orchestra Free Concert - Grand Traditions
Santa Fe Community Orchestra Free Concert - Grand Traditions
Join us for an afternoon of music that looks back — Grieg to the baroque, Beethoven to Mozart and Haydn, and Mendelssohn to a hymn already three centuries old. What each of them made of the past sounds like nobody else. Featuring pianist Julian Chen in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Chase Morrison conducting.
Scottish Rite Temple
01:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Santa Fe Community Orchestra
Scottish Rite Temple
463 Paseo De PeraltaSanta Fe, New Mexico