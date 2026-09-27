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Santa Fe Community Orchestra Free Concert - Grand Traditions

Santa Fe Community Orchestra Free Concert - Grand Traditions

Join us for an afternoon of music that looks back — Grieg to the baroque, Beethoven to Mozart and Haydn, and Mendelssohn to a hymn already three centuries old. What each of them made of the past sounds like nobody else. Featuring pianist Julian Chen in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Chase Morrison conducting.

Scottish Rite Temple
01:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Santa Fe Community Orchestra
https://sfco.org/
Scottish Rite Temple
463 Paseo De Peralta
Santa Fe, New Mexico