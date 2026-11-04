Public opening of Nuevos Dioses: Devotional Art in the Age of A.I.

The Nuevo Mexicano Heritage Arts Museum (NMHA) will present an exhibition of new paintings, retablos, and drawings by Puerto Rican-born artist Patrick McGrath Muñiz opening Friday, November 13, 2026, and running through 2027.

In Nuevos Dioses: Devotional Art in the Age of A.I., McGrath Muñiz presents a new body of work that uses the florid visual language of Spanish Colonial art to conjure the deities of this technology-driven moment. Old vessels, new gods, colonial saints, and consumer icons become layered allegories and meditations on power and faith.

NMHA will host a free public opening on Friday, November 13, from 4:30-7:00pm. The event will feature remarks from artist Patrick McGrath Muñiz and NMHA’s E. Boyd Curator and Museum Director Jana Gottshalk; tarot card readings from the McGrath Muñiz-designed Tarot Neocolonial de las Américas by Dani; music by DJ Pablo 77; and refreshments sponsored by NM Hard Cider.

McGrath Muñiz's work will be presented in tandem with select pieces by Nuevomexicano artists whose traditional artistic practices engage with the complexities of modern life. These artists include: Vincent Campos, Gustavo Victor Goler, Nicholas Herrera, Arthur Lopez, Marion Martinez, Emily Trujillo, and Martha Varoz Ewing.