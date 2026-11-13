Pre-Chanukah Olive Oil Workshop
Pre-Chanukah Olive Oil Workshop
Press and purify olives to create oil, just like the Maccabees did! Meet Judah Macabee. Fun for the whole family. Free admission. Presented by the Santa Fe Jewish Center and the Santa Fe Children's Museum.
Santa Fe Children's Museum
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Santa Fe Jewish Center
Santa Fe Children's Museum
1050 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe, NM, USASanta Fe, New Mexico 87505-2688
5059898359
children@santafechildrensmuseum.org