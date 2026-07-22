Pi Luna, Mixed Media Exhibit

Through July is the multimedia art of local artist Pi Luna. At first glance Luna’s art looks like a painting -- but come closer and you’ll see a multitude of shapes and textures. Luna cuts tiny pieces of paper out of recycled magazines and uses them to create art. This exhibit highlights her unique technique, transforming discarded magazines into stunning depictions of New Mexico's landscapes and wildlife.

Luna first developed her process when working on her MFA at Goddard College. Originally a realistic oil painter, she wanted to explore metaphor and storytelling in her artwork and began branching out to explore new media, working in acrylic and mixed media. Eventually, she discovered paper and fell in love. Discover more about Pi Luna's art at www.pilunaart.com

