Come together this Saturday for a FREE community event to honor, remember, and take action.

Paint the Plaza Red is a free, dual-city event brought to you by the Good Heart Medicine Tour in partnership with Coalition To Stop Violence Against Native Women, Three Sisters Collective, Native Community Health Network, and the Office of Native American Affairs — in honor of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Week of Action.

You can join us at the Dance Circle at IAIA in Santa Fe or at Civic Plaza in ABQ - Both events are a call to action — to unite our voices, celebrate the work of advocates, organizations, and families, and move forward together.

Supported by the Fund for Nonviolence, Fulcrum Fund, Pojoaque Pueblo, Nambé Pueblo, San Ildefonso Pueblo, Three Sisters Collective, City of Santa Fe Arts & Culture, LANL Foundation, Century Bank and City of ABQ.

Enjoy a screening of She Cried That Day — an award-winning documentary following the family of Dione Thomas as they fight for justice, featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show and screened at festivals across the country.

Plus live music from G Precious and Ailani, a book giveaway from NDN Girls Book Club, and more. Wear Red, Bring signs and photos of loved ones that you'd like to honor.