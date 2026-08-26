OPENING RECEPTION: Reclaiming the Future: The Legacy of Japanese American Incarceration

The New Mexico Museum of Art invits the public to the opening of "Reclaiming the Future: The Legacy of Japanese American Incarceration," a major exhibition bringing together ten Japanese and Japanese American artists whose work engages the enduring legacies of wartime incarceration, migration, memory, and place.

Featuring works by Ruth Asawa, Aisuke Kondo, David Horvitz, Lehuauakea, Patrick Nagatani, Ken Okiishi, Roger Shimomura, TT Takemoto, Gaku Tsutaja, and Carrie Yamaoka, Reclaiming the Future traces the reverberations of histories that remain embedded in the landscapes and communities of New Mexico. Across sculpture, painting, photography, installation, video, and mixed media, the exhibition considers how artists recover obscured narratives while proposing new ways of inhabiting the present and hopeful futures.