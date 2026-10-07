NAACP Concert: Music- The Heart and Breath of Community
NAACP Concert: Music- The Heart and Breath of Community
NAACP Santa Fe benefit concert featuring Hillary Smith, Chris Ishee, Glenn Kostur and the Chillhouse band. The 3rd in a yearly series about Jazz and Social Justice.
Unitarian Universalist Cong of Santa Fe
40
07:00 PM - 09:15 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
NAACP Santa Fe Branch
Artist Group Info
Hillary Smith, Chris Ishee, Glen Kostur, Chillhouse
Unitarian Universalist Cong of Santa Fe
107 West Barcelona Rd.Santa Fe, New Mexico 87502
15059838895
gboyd123@gmail.com