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NAACP Concert: Music- The Heart and Breath of Community

NAACP Concert: Music- The Heart and Breath of Community

NAACP Santa Fe benefit concert featuring Hillary Smith, Chris Ishee, Glenn Kostur and the Chillhouse band. The 3rd in a yearly series about Jazz and Social Justice.

Unitarian Universalist Cong of Santa Fe
40
07:00 PM - 09:15 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NAACP Santa Fe Branch
naacpsfnm.org

Artist Group Info

Hillary Smith, Chris Ishee, Glen Kostur, Chillhouse
Unitarian Universalist Cong of Santa Fe
107 West Barcelona Rd.
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87502
15059838895
gboyd123@gmail.com
uusantafe.org