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Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Showcase

Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Showcase

Join Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque for the Mariachi Showcase Competition on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 6:00 PM at Civic Plaza. This free community event features talented mariachi groups from across the country as they perform and compete after participating in the Mariachi Spectacular Conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy rising mariachi talent and celebrate the next generation of musicians.

Civic Plaza
06:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque
5058360306
mariachispectacular@atrisco.org
https://mariachispectacular.com/

Artist Group Info

Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque
mariachispectacular@atrisc.org
https://mariachispectacular.com/
Civic Plaza
328 Marquette Ave NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505 836 0306
mariachispectacular@atrisco.org
https://mariachispectacular.com/