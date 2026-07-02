Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Showcase
Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque Showcase
Join Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque for the Mariachi Showcase Competition on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 6:00 PM at Civic Plaza. This free community event features talented mariachi groups from across the country as they perform and compete after participating in the Mariachi Spectacular Conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy rising mariachi talent and celebrate the next generation of musicians.
Civic Plaza
06:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque
5058360306
mariachispectacular@atrisco.org
Artist Group Info
Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque
mariachispectacular@atrisc.org
Civic Plaza
328 Marquette Ave NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505 836 0306
mariachispectacular@atrisco.org