Let’s Sketch! Demo, Quick Exercise & Sketchers in Action

Watch a sketching demo, try a quick continuous line exercise, and see Albuquerque-Santa Fe Urban Sketchers drawing on location throughout the library.

On view through August, the exhibit showcases two collections—sketches from our cities and a Route 66 series sketched on the Mother Road. Sketchers use a wide range of media and personal styles to record a moment, a place, and a point in time, celebrating the individuality of each artist and the many ways we see and interpret the world around us. Join us for a creative morning—we’d love to share the joy of sketching with you.