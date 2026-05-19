Last Pint, Santa Fe's Own Traditional Irish Music Band
Last Pint, Santa Fe's Own Traditional Irish Music Band
Last Pint is a 6 piece Traditional Irish Music Band based in Santa Fe. We play a wide range of classic Celtic set tunes and songs.
Beer Creek Brewing Company
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Beer Creek Brewing Company
505-471-9271
events@beercreekbrew.com
Artist Group Info
Last Pint
stephenspargur12@gmail.com
Beer Creek Brewing Company
3810 NM-14Santa Fe, New Mexico 87508
505-471-9271
events@beercreekbrew.com