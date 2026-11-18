Kitchen of Kindness: Make This Thanksgiving About Giving
Kitchen of Kindness: Make This Thanksgiving About Giving
Make this Thanksgiving about giving. Join us in the kitchen!
Kitchen of Kindness, sponsored by Jane and Stephen Hochberg.
Wednesday, November 25, 2026, 5:00-6:30 PM.
Santa Fe Jewish Center, 230 W Manhattan Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501.
Free to participate. Register at santafejcc.com/kindness.
Santa Fe Jewish Center
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 25 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Santa Fe Jewish Center
Santa Fe Jewish Center
230 West ManhattanSanta Fe, New Mexico 87501