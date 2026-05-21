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IFAM Insider Talk with Rodman Primack & Rudy Weissenberg

IFAM Insider Talk with Rodman Primack & Rudy Weissenberg

Rodman Primack and Rudy Weissenberg are the co-founders of AD100 design firm AGO Interiors and the Mexico City–based collectible design gallery and incubator AGO Projects. They'll be sharing insights from, Love How You Live: Adventures in Interior Design, their first book dedicated to AGO Interiors’ work and the makers they champion. Their practice centers on storytelling, craftsmanship, and connection - guiding clients to invest in meaningful objects while supporting local creative communities.

Primack previously served as executive and creative director of Design Miami and held senior roles at Christie’s and Phillips, working for figures such as Larry Gagosian and Peter Marino while building his own design and textile practice. Weissenberg, who grew up in Guatemala City, worked in Spanish-language media in the United States, producing telenovelas for Univision, Telemundo and Sony before pivoting to design; he holds master’s degrees from Harvard Graduate School of Design and Columbia Business School and serves as co-chair of the Guggenheim’s Latin American Circle of Friends and on Harvard GSD’s Dean’s Leadership Council.

Sky Cinemas Railyard
26.90
01:00 PM - 02:45 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

International Folk Art Market (IFAM)
+1 (505) 992-7600
marketing@folkartmarket.org
http://www.folkartmarket.org
Sky Cinemas Railyard
1606 Alcaldesa St.
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
(505) 992-7600
https://folkartmarket.org/