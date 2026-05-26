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IFAM Insider Talk with Renée Neblett of Kokrobitey Institute, Ghana

IFAM Insider Talk with Renée Neblett of Kokrobitey Institute, Ghana

Renée C. Neblett presents "The Future of Traditional Knowledge Systems: An Artists/Educators Journey." Renée has lived in Ghana for 35 years and is the founding director of the Kokrobitey Institute, a private, research and development facility that began its work in 1992, with the goal of expanding the perimeters of American education to include study in Africa. Today the Institute offers short-term and long-term residential programs that explore the linkages of Art/Resourceful Design, Environmental Studies, History and Culture through the lens of traditional Ghanaian knowledge systems. The Institute is home to Wote a sustainable fashion label that uses repurposed and pre consumer textile waste. It also produces jewelry, and house hold products fashioned from recycled glass. She'll share share how a love of art, interest in the human form and commitment to social justice have defined her personal journey; resulting in the establishment of the Kokrobitey Institute.

Sky Cinemas Railyard
26.90
03:00 PM - 04:45 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

International Folk Art Market (IFAM)
+1 (505) 992-7600
marketing@folkartmarket.org
http://www.folkartmarket.org
Sky Cinemas Railyard
1606 Alcaldesa St.
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
(505) 992-7600
https://folkartmarket.org/