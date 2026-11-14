HIGH GROUND (documentary)
HIGH GROUND (documentary)
Winter 1976. A plane carrying a smuggler's cargo goes missing over Yosemite. Months later, a group of broke young climbers from Camp 4 find the wreck in a frozen lake, get to the cargo first, and start a legend involving smugglers, federal agents, a mysterious black book and a death nobody can quite explain. HIGH GROUND took eight years to make, and many of the climbers, rangers and families involved tell the story on camera for the first time.
Tickets: https://www.highgroundfilm.com/t/sky-cinemas-midtown-2026-11-24?s=ksfr
Sky Cinemas Midtown
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
HIGH GROUND / Dash Pictures
highground@dashpictures.com
Sky Cinemas Midtown
1020 Midtown Calle CentralSanta Fe, New Mexico 87505