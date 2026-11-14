Winter 1976. A plane carrying a smuggler's cargo goes missing over Yosemite. Months later, a group of broke young climbers from Camp 4 find the wreck in a frozen lake, get to the cargo first, and start a legend involving smugglers, federal agents, a mysterious black book and a death nobody can quite explain. HIGH GROUND took eight years to make, and many of the climbers, rangers and families involved tell the story on camera for the first time.

Tickets: https://www.highgroundfilm.com/t/sky-cinemas-midtown-2026-11-24?s=ksfr