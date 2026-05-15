Hear the Pomona College Glee Club in Concert!

The Pomona College Glee Club, one of Southern California’s premier collegiate choral ensembles, presents an evening of unaccompanied choral music spanning the Renaissance to the present day on Tuesday, May 26 at 7 p.m. at New Mexico Museum of Art – St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Directed by Professor Donna M. Di Grazia, the ensemble will perform works by composers including Palestrina, Brahms, Vaughan Williams, Reena Esmail, Eric Whitacre, and Shawn Kirchner, alongside spirituals and contemporary choral works from a variety of musical traditions. Known for its clarity of sound, expressive nuance, and adventurous programming, the Pomona College Glee Club brings together student singers from across the disciplines for performances of depth, precision, and emotional resonance. Free admission. For more information, call 909-621-8155 or visit https://www.nmartmuseum.org/events/.