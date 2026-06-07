Hamlet

"Remember me."

Join us as we explore grief, conscience, guilt, revenge, love, and commitment in the most enduring drama in the English language. A sharply focused small cast production featuring original music and physical storytelling.

New Mexico Actors Lab • 1213 Parkway Dr

Our 2026 ticket policy is Pay What You Will!

Our suggested ticket price is $35. Pay less if you need – pay more if you can.

July 17, 25, 31, August 1 • 7:30pm

July 18, 26, August 1, 2 • 2:00pm

Special Performance: July 29 at 8:00pm at Meow Wolf