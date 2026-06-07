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HAMLET

HAMLET

Hamlet

"Remember me."
Join us as we explore grief, conscience, guilt, revenge, love, and commitment in the most enduring drama in the English language. A sharply focused small cast production featuring original music and physical storytelling.

New Mexico Actors Lab • 1213 Parkway Dr

Our 2026 ticket policy is Pay What You Will!
Our suggested ticket price is $35. Pay less if you need – pay more if you can.

July 17, 25, 31, August 1 • 7:30pm
July 18, 26, August 1, 2 • 2:00pm
Special Performance: July 29 at 8:00pm at Meow Wolf

New Mexico Actors Lab
$5-$100
Every week through Aug 02, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Incite Shakespeare Company Santa Fe
info@iscsantafe.org
https://iscsantafe.org/
New Mexico Actors Lab
1213-B Parkway Dr
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507