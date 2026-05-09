Garden Afterparty: DJ Set by Future Babel
Garden Afterparty: DJ Set by Future Babel
As the sun sets on Tumbleroot’s Garden Party, the patio transforms into the Garden Afterparty with a special DJ set by Future Babel beginning at 6 PM. Enjoy craft beer and springtime cocktails with a mix of chill alternative music, acoustic grooves, and feel-good electronic beats that keep the botanical energy flowing.
Tumbleroot Alegría
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Tumbleroot Presents
marketing@tumblerootbrewing.com
Artist Group Info
Future Babel
ftrbbl@gmail.com
Tumbleroot Alegría
2791 Agua Fria StSanta Fe, New Mexico 87507
(505) 303-3808
marketing@tumblerootbrewing.com