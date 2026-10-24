Four Shillings Short - Farewell Tour Concert @ Teatro Paraguas

The Celtic, Folk & World Music duo Four Shillings Short return to Santa Fe on their Farewell Tour for one final performance at Teatro Paraguas. After touring in the US and Ireland since 1997, the multi-instrumental duo are returning one final time to their favorite venues in the US before retiring in Ireland in 2029.

SATURDAY: NOVEMBER 7, 2026 @ 7:00 – 9:00pm

Four Shillings Short - Celtic & World Music - FAREWELL TOUR

TEATRO PARAGUAS

3205 Calle Marie, Suite B, Santa Fe, NM 87507

https://www.teatroparaguasnm.org/

Tickets:

General Admission - $25

Seniors & Students - $20

Children Under 12 - $15.

Reservations (pay at door) may be made by calling 505-424-1601.

Contact: Argos MacCallum - argos@teatroparaguas.org. (505)-365-9459

