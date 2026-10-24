Four Shillings Short - Farewell Tour Concert @ Teatro Paraguas
Four Shillings Short - Farewell Tour Concert @ Teatro Paraguas
The Celtic, Folk & World Music duo Four Shillings Short return to Santa Fe on their Farewell Tour for one final performance at Teatro Paraguas. After touring in the US and Ireland since 1997, the multi-instrumental duo are returning one final time to their favorite venues in the US before retiring in Ireland in 2029.
SATURDAY: NOVEMBER 7, 2026 @ 7:00 – 9:00pm
Four Shillings Short - Celtic & World Music - FAREWELL TOUR
TEATRO PARAGUAS
3205 Calle Marie, Suite B, Santa Fe, NM 87507
https://www.teatroparaguasnm.org/
Tickets:
General Admission - $25
Seniors & Students - $20
Children Under 12 - $15.
Reservations (pay at door) may be made by calling 505-424-1601.
Contact: Argos MacCallum - argos@teatroparaguas.org. (505)-365-9459
Teatro Paraguas
$25 - 15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Teatro Paraguas
(505) 577-2679
teatroparaguas@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Four Shillings Short
fourshillingsshort@gmail.com
Teatro Paraguas
3205 Calle Marie, Suite BSanta Fe, New Mexico 87507
505-424-1601
teatroparaguas@gmail.com