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Four Shillings Short - Farewell Tour Concert @ Teatro Paraguas

Four Shillings Short - Farewell Tour Concert @ Teatro Paraguas

The Celtic, Folk & World Music duo Four Shillings Short return to Santa Fe on their Farewell Tour for one final performance at Teatro Paraguas. After touring in the US and Ireland since 1997, the multi-instrumental duo are returning one final time to their favorite venues in the US before retiring in Ireland in 2029.

SATURDAY: NOVEMBER 7, 2026 @ 7:00 – 9:00pm
Four Shillings Short - Celtic & World Music - FAREWELL TOUR
TEATRO PARAGUAS
3205 Calle Marie, Suite B, Santa Fe, NM 87507
https://www.teatroparaguasnm.org/
Tickets:
General Admission - $25
Seniors & Students - $20
Children Under 12 - $15.
Reservations (pay at door) may be made by calling 505-424-1601.
Contact: Argos MacCallum - argos@teatroparaguas.org. (505)-365-9459

Teatro Paraguas
$25 - 15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Teatro Paraguas
(505) 577-2679
teatroparaguas@gmail.com
http://teatroparaguasnm.org

Artist Group Info

Four Shillings Short
fourshillingsshort@gmail.com
https://www.4shillingsshort.com
Teatro Paraguas
3205 Calle Marie, Suite B
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507
505-424-1601
teatroparaguas@gmail.com
teatroparaguasnm.org