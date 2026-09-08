FallsFREE CheckUp – Free Community Fall Prevention Event

Thursday, September 17 | 9:00 AM–1:00 PM

CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center – Main Lobby

455 St. Michael’s Drive, Santa Fe, NM

Free parking in the main hospital parking lot.

Stay strong, steady, and independent! Join us for the FallsFREE CheckUp, a FREE community event designed to help older adults reduce their risk of falls and stay active and independent.

Stop by for free fall-risk screenings, health and wellness information, exercise demonstrations, community resources, giveaways, and more. Meet local organizations and professionals who can help you take simple steps toward better balance, strength, and overall health.

FREE and open to the community. No registration required.

Presented by Villages of Santa Fe and CHRISTUS in recognition of Fall Prevention Awareness Month. For more information www.villagesofsantafe.org

