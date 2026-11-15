Eldorado Community Menorah Lighting at La Tienda on December 10!
Eldorado Community Menorah Lighting at La Tienda on December 10!
Join Chabad of Eldorado on Thursday, December 10, at 4:30 p.m. in La Tienda shopping center square for a community Chanukah celebration. We’ll light the giant menorah, enjoy live music, latkes, and donuts, a fire show, and have the Eldorado Fire Department’s chocolate gelt drop. All ages are welcome!
La Tienda
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Chabad of Eldorado
6467640864
Rabbi@jewisheldorado.com
La Tienda
7 Caliente Rd.Santa fe, New Mexico 87508