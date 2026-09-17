Join us for the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the International tour of the award-winning EINSTEIN: A STAGE PORTRAIT, by Willard Simms and starring Albuquerque professional actor, Tom Schuch!

When: December 10, 11, 12, 7:30 PM, December 13, 2:00 PM.

Where: q-Staff Theatre, 400 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Tickets: $15 to $25, available starting October 21. Contact info@spoli.com for information.

For the past 25 years audiences from California to New York and Ottawa, Canada to Bangalore, India have raved about Tom Schuch in Einstein: A Stage Portrait. Einstein’s work continues to be relevant and his place in history inspires people young and old. Come experience the world of Albert Einstein and learn how he made such an astonishing impact on the world!

The Setting: The year is 1946, the bomb has been dropped and the world has forever changed. Albert Einstein has invited the audience over to his home to set the record straight about his life and work. Join Dr. Einstein for an evening of humor, introspection, inspiration, science and a little violin. You’ll walk away with an understanding of the man who solved many of the world’s most difficult puzzles with astounding creativity and a delectable sense of humor.

