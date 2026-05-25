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Clarinet Classic

Clarinet Classic

MarketMusic's season opener features Mozart and contemporaries on classical period instruments. Featuring guest clarinetist Thomas Carroll, violinists Elizabeth Blumenstock and Stephen Redfield, violist Jeffrey Smith, and cellist Katie Rietman.
2 concerts, one at 12 pm and one at 2 pm.

New Mexico School for the Arts
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Severall Friends
505-930-9393
manager@severallfriends.org
http://www.severallfriends.org/
New Mexico School for the Arts
500 Montezuma Ave
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
https://www.nmschoolforthearts.org/