Clarinet Classic
Clarinet Classic
MarketMusic's season opener features Mozart and contemporaries on classical period instruments. Featuring guest clarinetist Thomas Carroll, violinists Elizabeth Blumenstock and Stephen Redfield, violist Jeffrey Smith, and cellist Katie Rietman.
2 concerts, one at 12 pm and one at 2 pm.
New Mexico School for the Arts
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Severall Friends
505-930-9393
manager@severallfriends.org
New Mexico School for the Arts
500 Montezuma AveSanta Fe, New Mexico 87501