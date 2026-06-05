Braiding Our Connections Exhibit by Chad YellowJohn

Braiding Our Connections 🪶

More than an exhibition; this evening is a celebration of the ways we connect through community, culture, storytelling, art, and one another.

Join us for the opening of Braiding Our Connections by Chad YellowJohn at the Poeh Cultural Center and experience a night woven together with creativity and Indigenous expression. 🌅

The evening will feature:

•A special hoop dance performance

•The unveiling of the 2026 Pathways Festival logo & artwork

•Screening of the Pathways Festival Documentary created by Ashley Browning from the Pueblo of Pojoaque & Charine Gonzales from the Pueblo of San Ildefonso.

•Music by DJ @ill_audia

•Food by @shundinesfrybread

Come gather, celebrate, and be part of an evening centered around connection, creativity, and community.

📍 Poeh Cultural Center – Tower Gallery

📅 June 5, 2026

⏰ 5PM–7PM