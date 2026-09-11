Behavioral Health Community Forum
Behavioral Health Community Forum
Behavioral Health Community Forum
Join NAMI Santa Fe for a community conversation with leaders from the City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County about local behavioral health needs, community resources, and opportunities to strengthen support for individuals and families affected by mental illness. Free and open to the public.
United Church of Santa Fe
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
NAMI Santa Fe
505-395-6204
info@namisantafe.org
United Church of Santa Fe
1804 Arroyo Chamiso Rd.Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505