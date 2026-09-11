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Behavioral Health Community Forum

Behavioral Health Community Forum

Behavioral Health Community Forum
Join NAMI Santa Fe for a community conversation with leaders from the City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County about local behavioral health needs, community resources, and opportunities to strengthen support for individuals and families affected by mental illness. Free and open to the public.

United Church of Santa Fe
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

NAMI Santa Fe
505-395-6204
info@namisantafe.org
www.namisantafe.org
United Church of Santa Fe
1804 Arroyo Chamiso Rd.
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505