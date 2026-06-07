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BAR(d) speak easy shakespeare: The Tempest

BAR(d) speak easy shakespeare: The Tempest

BAR(d) speak easy shakespeare
The Tempest

Thursday, July 2 - 6:30pm, cocktail hour starts 5:30 pm

"O brave new world, that has such people in it!"
Free! Donations encouraged!
Join us to kick off ISC Santa Fe's Summer Repertory Season as the cast speak through the play together for the first time.

Tumbleroot Alegría on Agua Fria  
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Incite Shakespeare Company Santa Fe
info@iscsantafe.org
https://iscsantafe.org/
Tumbleroot Alegría on Agua Fria  
2791 Agua Fria Street
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507
marketing@tumblerootbrewing.com
https://www.tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com/events#calendar-6537eb74-c800-416b-ab0d-b905b0e18edc-event-b6c5ca8e-15c8-40e5-a874-d8220a752dd7