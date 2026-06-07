BAR(d) speak easy shakespeare: The Tempest
BAR(d) speak easy shakespeare: The Tempest
BAR(d) speak easy shakespeare
The Tempest
Thursday, July 2 - 6:30pm, cocktail hour starts 5:30 pm
"O brave new world, that has such people in it!"
Free! Donations encouraged!
Join us to kick off ISC Santa Fe's Summer Repertory Season as the cast speak through the play together for the first time.
Tumbleroot Alegría on Agua Fria
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Incite Shakespeare Company Santa Fe
info@iscsantafe.org
Tumbleroot Alegría on Agua Fria
2791 Agua Fria StreetSanta Fe, New Mexico 87507
marketing@tumblerootbrewing.com