A Very Jerry Birthday Bash

Celebrate the music and legacy of Jerry Garcia with an evening exploring three distinct eras of his career. Santa Fe Grass pays tribute to Old & In the Way, Jerry's groundbreaking bluegrass project; Josh Martin & Friends honor his soulful solo repertoire; and BrotherSound recreates the psychedelic sound of the late-1960s Grateful Dead. The celebration also includes classic concert films on the patio, sets from DJ Flashback Activator between bands, and local vendors, including Albuquerque favorite Vintage Dead.