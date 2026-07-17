A Very Jerry Birthday Bash
A Very Jerry Birthday Bash
Celebrate the music and legacy of Jerry Garcia with an evening exploring three distinct eras of his career. Santa Fe Grass pays tribute to Old & In the Way, Jerry's groundbreaking bluegrass project; Josh Martin & Friends honor his soulful solo repertoire; and BrotherSound recreates the psychedelic sound of the late-1960s Grateful Dead. The celebration also includes classic concert films on the patio, sets from DJ Flashback Activator between bands, and local vendors, including Albuquerque favorite Vintage Dead.
Tumbleroot Alegría
$20-25
04:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Tumbleroot Presents
marketing@tumblerootbrewing.com
Tumbleroot Alegría
2791 Agua Fria StSanta Fe, New Mexico 87507
(505) 303-3808
marketing@tumblerootbrewing.com