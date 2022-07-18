Four Bernalillo County first responders lost in helicopter crash

Four first responders, including one who was a high ranking Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office official were killed Saturday night, after the helicopter they were in crashed in a remote area near Las Vegas.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account , the crew on-board this helicopter, designated “Metro 2”, were flying back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire.

The four men who died in the crash have now been identified as Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King. Koren was the pilot, but it was unclear if he was flying at the time of the crash.

BCSO Facebook Page / (Clockwise from top left) Bernalillo County Sheriff's Officer Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King

According to reporting done by the Albuquerque Journal , Koren had been with the sheriff’s office for more than 23 years. Beers had been with BCSO for 12 years. Levison was a member of the New Mexico Air National Guard as well as being a sheriff’s deputy. King was an accomplished paramedic of 17 years.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was “heartbroken” over the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty. She extended deepest gratitude to the four first responders and her deepest sympathy to their families, friends and colleagues.

Police and firefighters from across the state lined Interstate 25 on Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to the four first responders as their bodies were escorted to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Albuquerque.

According to a tweet for the New Mexico State Police’s Twitter account , the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash.

The Sheriff's office said they will announce a time and location for an official press conference in the coming days.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.