Unhoused Artists Display Work at SFCC

Unhoused artists took the spotlight at the Santa Fe Community College this week.

In an exhibit spearheaded by the Santa Fe nonprofit, Vital Spaces, and the Santa Fe Housing for All Collaborative, unhoused artists displayed their work and shared their stories.

Unhoused Art is a program in Santa Fe which provides creative workshops at homeless shelters and transitional living programs.

“ I couldn't believe the artists, their work is extremely incredible. I'm just amazed. I went to the clubhouse and to some other places where they hang out and I was just wondering if they would be interested in doing some art. “

That’s Carmelita Topaha, an adjunct art professor at the Santa Fe Community College. Topaha spent 6 months living at the Casa Familia shelter last year, where she connected with other unhoused artists.

“ I would sit there in the dormitory with eight people, eight women, listening to all their stories, their hardship. And I'm like, Carmelita, you don't even have it hard at all.”

It was Carmelita’s vision to bring an Unhoused Art gallery show to the SFCC.

One of the artists, Liz-Laure Laborde, talked about how Carmelita inspired her to participate in the show.

“ When she was telling me about her vision, I just really wanted to become involved because it matters that people see people's full humanity and their creativity past hardship and suffering.”

She showcased two of her paintings and reflected on her journey as an unhoused individual in Santa Fe.

“I’ve always been humbled by the fact that one medical emergency and a couple missed paychecks could land me in a place where I can't put a roof over my head. When I did finally end up in that situation, due to various reasons, it just made me realize how important community is, how important it is to treat love like an action word, to show up for those around you and truly look them in the eyes and meet their needs.”

The Unhoused Art show was not just a means for these artists to make a profit selling their work, it was also a chance to be honored, vulnerable, and seen.

This exhibit will run until June 24th in the main entry of SFCC.

