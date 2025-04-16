Investigators Release New Details on Hackman Case

Authorities released yesterday a trove of records related to the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife.

The lengthy investigation report details some of the last emails, phone calls and internet searches by Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa.

She had been scouring for information on flu-like symptoms and breathing techniques.

Investigators said that Arakawa died in February of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — a rare, rodent-borne disease that can lead to a range of symptoms that include flu-like illness, headaches, dizziness and severe respiratory distress.

Hackman is believed to have died about a week later of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

The partially mummified remains of the 95-year old Hackman and Arakawa, who was 65, were found in their Santa Fe home Feb. 26, when maintenance and security workers showed up at the home and alerted police.

One of the couple’s three dogs also was found dead in a crate in a bathroom closet near Arakawa, while two other dogs were found alive.

A state veterinary lab tied the dog’s death to dehydration and starvation.

According to the report, a review of Arakawa's computer showed she was actively researching medical conditions related to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms between Feb. 8 and the morning of Feb. 12.

Arakawa's search history also showed a query for a concierge medical service in Santa Fe the morning of Feb. 12.

A review of her phone records by investigators showed she had a call with the service that lasted less than two minutes and missed a return call later that afternoon.

The Hackman investigation records were made public Tuesday after a recent court order that mandated any depictions of the deceased couple would be blocked from view.

The records had been restricted from release by an earlier, temporary court order.

The Hackman estate and family members had sought to keep the records sealed to protect the family’s privacy.

Authorities said additional records including dashboard camera footage could later be released.

This story was adapted from an Associated Press report by Susan Montoya Bryan.